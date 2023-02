Donald Helton, 64, was found unconscious and unresponsive around 11:40 a.m., police said.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County are investigating the death of an inmate Sunday at the county jail.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said Donald L. Helton, 64, was found unconscious and unresponsive around 11:40 a.m.

CPR was started but Helton was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.