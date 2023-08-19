Investigation after 3-year-old dies at Hoosierland campground

The child died at the Hoosierland campground on County Road 1300 North near Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old infant Sunday, according to our newsgathering

Sheriff John Beeman said Thursday the department is conducting an investigation and is awaiting results from an autopsy performed Monday and toxicology reports.

Beeman said investigators are awaiting the report from the pathologist after the autopsy.

Interim Madison County Coroner Chris Burris said it could be several weeks for the toxicology reports to be received.