It took firefighters more than 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters are investigating after approximately 40 cars caught fire Wednesday morning on the city's south side.

Firefighters were called to Insurance Auto Auctions Indianapolis at 3202 S. Harding St., near West Troy Avenue, around 1:45 a.m. on a report of a fire at the auto yard.

1:46 AM - #IFD Firefighters arrive to find approximately 40 cars ablaze at Insurance Auto Auctions 3202 S Harding St. Crews utilize tanker operations to bring water deep into auto yard and make aggressive attack. Under control at 3:26 AM. No injuries. Under Investigation pic.twitter.com/9fS7g9Q8Es — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 15, 2021

IFD arrived to find approximately 40 cars on fire and were able to get the fire under control just before 3:30 a.m.