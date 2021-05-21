'Instagram-able' ice cream shop growing in popularity

Taylor DeBruce and Jerome Tiah set out to create an ice cream shop that not only serves tasty treats, but also photographs well for social media.

INDIANAPOLIS — From salty, to sweet. Let's talk about "Instagram-able" ice cream.

It's the idea behind TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, a local ice cream shop that's quickly growing in popularity.

"My fiancé and I actually started this place in 2018," said Taylor DeBruce.

She and Jerome Tiah set out to create an ice cream shop that not only serves tasty treats, but also photographs well for social media.

"We both like to travel, and we're on Instagram a lot, and we noticed that New York, California, those places had these kinds of things but we didn't have anything like that here in Indy," DeBruce said. "We figured, 'How hard could it be?' This is something that could be fun. It's ice cream, people love it."

In their third year, DeBruce says they're doing well.

Have you tried one of our donut ice cream sandwiches?? If the answer is NO, you’re definitely missing out... Posted by TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth on Saturday, April 10, 2021

"I would say last year at about this time, we really started to take off," DeBruce said. "Middle of the pandemic, ice cream is comfort food, and all the other things that were going on, you know, people really started to support Black businesses more, so that's kind of how we got our name out there and, as I said, it's been crazy ever since."

The name TeeJay's Sweet Tooth has a double meaning. Both Taylor and Jerome are dental hygienists.

"We've actually got patients that come here and customers that become patients, so it's kind of working out," she laughs.