Sneak peek inside The Jim Irsay Collection on display at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — The pop culture memorabilia collected by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over the years is now on full display inside Lucas Oil Stadium!

You can get an up close look at Super Bowl Bowl XLI trophy the Colts brought home in 2007, and a look at the jersey Peyton Manning himself wore.

Other sports memorabilia on display include the robe boxer Muhammad Ali wore before winning the world title in 1965, and a script of the movie, "Rocky."

But it's not all sports stuff!

Among the collection are things like a signed piano from Elton John and guitars from musicians including Prince, Kurt Cobain, John Lennon and Janis Joplin.

You can also take a look at a piano and drum set used by The Beatles, and an original typewriter scroll of Jack Kerouac's 1951 novel 'On The Road' is also on display.