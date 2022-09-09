x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sneak peek inside The Jim Irsay Collection on display at Lucas Oil Stadium

The halls of Lucas Oil Stadium are lined with famous pop culture memorabilia!

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — The pop culture memorabilia collected by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay over the years is now on full display inside Lucas Oil Stadium! 

You can get an up close look at Super Bowl Bowl XLI trophy the Colts brought home in 2007, and a look at the jersey Peyton Manning himself wore.  

Other sports memorabilia on display include the robe boxer Muhammad Ali wore before winning the world title in 1965, and a script of the movie, "Rocky."

Credit: WTHR.com Staff
The robe Muhammad Ali wore the first time he debuted that name in 1965.

But it's not all sports stuff! 

Among the collection are things like a signed piano from Elton John and guitars from musicians including Prince, Kurt Cobain, John Lennon and Janis Joplin.

Credit: WTHR.com Staff
'Guitar Magazine' once dubbed Jim Irsay's collection of guitars as among the best in the world.

You can also take a look at a piano and drum set used by The Beatles, and an original typewriter scroll of Jack Kerouac's 1951 novel 'On The Road' is also on display. 

Credit: WTHR.com Staff
A piano once owned by Elton John is on display at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For U.S. history buffs, there are letters from Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

Credit: WTHR.com Staff
A letter penned by George Washington is inside Lucas Oil.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out