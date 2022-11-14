Inmates captured after walking away from New Castle Correctional Facility

The inmates' housing unit at New Castle Correctional Facility is located outside of the secure facility and houses low-level individuals.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates at a minimum security facility in New Castle were captured Monday night, a little more than two hours after they walked away from their housing unit.

Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, left the Level 1 housing unit on the campus of the New Castle Correctional Facility, then walked away from the facility at around 5 p.m.

The Level 1 unit at New Castle Correctional Facility is located outside of the secure facility and houses low-level individuals.

Indiana State Police said they were found about two hours later and taken into custody.

Bolton was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction in July on one count of burglary. His expected release date was May 2024.

Brooks was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction in September on one count of possession of a narcotic drug. His expected release date was March 2027.