Inmate found dead at new Marion County jail

Detention deputies found an inmate unresponsive in his cell around 7 a.m. Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the new adult detention center.

The sheriff's department said a 45-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing by staff members shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said staff immediately started CPR, called for on-site medical staff, and requested assistance from Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services. Medics pronounced him dead at the jail. Early information suggests he died by suicide.

The man was booked into at the jail on Jan. 15, 2022. The sheriff's department said he was not being held in a suicide housing unit because he did not show any signs of suicidal ideations at or after booking. He was, however, being held in a drug detox unit.

His death is being independently investigated by IMPD and the Forensic Services Agency.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation.