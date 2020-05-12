Two injured after car enters Lawrence pond

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday night after a car entered water near 42nd Street & Post Road.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the 9100 block of Basin Street.
A fire department spokesperson told 13News they were called to a report of a car into a pond. A dive team found a car upside down in the water. Two people were pulled from the car.
The spokesperson said the victims were in critical condition.
It's not known why the car went into the pond. An investigation is underway.