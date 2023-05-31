Injured Trafalgar police officer surprised with grant from 'Running for Heroes' organization

Dustin Moody was paralyzed in a crash last summer while trying to stop a drunk driver.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — There was a surprise Tuesday for a Trafalgar police officer who was paralyzed in a crash last summer while trying to stop a drunk driver.

The organization "Running 4 Heroes" just awarded Dustin Moody a $10,000 grant.

According to the group's website, Running 4 Heroes donates grant awards to first responders who have been hurt in the line of duty.

"You don't really understand completely what it means like this until you're the one in it," Moody said. "All the trials and tribulations that you go through, but this will go a long way in helping out my family and other needs that have arose from the rest of this situation, so I want to say thank you."

Moody's family also had to renovate their home to make it wheelchair accessible. His wife left her teaching job teaching to care for Moody and their children.

Earlier this year, generous Hoosiers gifted Moody a wheelchair-accessible van. The generosity is humbling for this family of faith.

"I'm very grateful for everything that everyone has done and continues to do for not only myself but for my family," Moody said in March. "I'm thankful for the community and it's been amazing to see the things that have truly come through all this through prayer."

"And if this van affords us that ability to go out and be a blessing to others and give back, it's just indescribable," his wife, Emily, added.

Moody's goal is to walk again and protect the public again.