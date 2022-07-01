Infant surrendered in Mooresville Baby Box | 5th Indiana baby this year

Safe Haven Baby Boxes have had a total of six infants surrendered in 2021, including three in Carmel.

MOORESVILLE, Indiana — A healthy baby was surrendered in the Mooresville Safe Haven Baby Box.

This is the fifth baby surrendered to an Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box this year. A sixth baby was surrendered at an out-of-state location.

The Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel had three babies surrendered in a span of two months.

The Mooresville baby box was the 39th Baby Box in the nation, and there are 111 locations in total around the nation.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to the hospital.

Newborns who are surrendered in the boxes are usually adopted in about a month.