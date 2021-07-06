Indy's 'No Ticket, Let's Fix It' campaign gives some motorists gift cards instead of citations

It's a partnership between local police and Jiffy Lube of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — A gift card instead of a ticket?

Thanks to a partnership between Jiffy Lube and local police, some motorists are being handed a gift card instead of a citation.

"When you get pulled over, everybody gets that feeling in their stomach, right?" said Dane Nutty, director of Indy's Public Safety Foundation. "You get a little nervous, so you think, 'man, I'm going to get a ticket, I'm going to have to pay x number of dollars' so it's really cool to be able to kind of contrast that with an officer saying 'well actually, I see that you've got a taillight out' or 'I see that your license plate lights are out, here's a $25 gift card from our friends at Jiffy Lube to go get that fixed.'"

Jiffy Lube of Indiana is working with IMPD and the Marion Country Sheriff's Office for the "No Ticket, Let's Fix It" campaign.

During the campaign, officers will still pull over motorists violations, like a defective headlight, but instead of writing them a ticket, they'll give them a $25 gift card to help get it repaired.

"The police are here to keep us safe. A lot of times, that gets lost these days, but they're here to keep us safe and it's not safe to drive a car without brake lights or without turn signals and so that negative that people feel when they see the flashing lights behind them, it doesn't have to be that way," said Steve Sanner, Jiffy Lube's president.

The campaign, which has been going on for a few months, will continue until all the gift cards are gone.