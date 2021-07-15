Indy's Global Village Welcome Center features cultures from all over the world

The welcome center is a 56,000 square foot space with cultural exhibit, classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, dance studios and event halls.

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend the International Marketplace Coalition is hosting a community giveback and vaccination day Saturday, July 17 at the Lafayette Square Mall.

Guests will have the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment and receive a free meal from a food truck for doing so.

Those attending are also encouraged to tour the Global Village Welcome Center, which will hold its grand opening in the fall.

The welcome center is a 56,000 square foot space with cultural exhibit, classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, dance studios and event halls on Indianapolis' northwest side.

"This area is home to over 100 different languages in this two and a half square miles," said International Marketplace Coalition Executive Director Mary Clark. "We have people from all over the world, so this is Indy's most truly diverse community."

The Global Village Welcome Center is located at 4233 Lafayette Road in Indianapolis.