Indy's Fourth Fest draws large crowd for music, fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, downtown Indianapolis is celebrating the Fourth of July with both a street festival and the annual fireworks display.

Thousands gathered to watch the show at the inaugural Fourth Fest.

"Happy fourth of July," said Toccara Bumphus, Indianapolis.

Thousands of people filled the American Legion Mall Tuesday evening, ready to celebrate.

"To be able to come out and see all the people get along with one another on Independence Day is a great thing, legendary is what it is," said Van Cox, Indianapolis.

"We come down for the Fourth of July to celebrate," Bumphus said. "I love seeing all the diversity, everybody of all nationalities down here."

Many came out hours ahead of the fireworks show to secure the perfect spot.

"I have very fond memories of coming here when I was little and I wanted Blake to experience that because he hasn't seen the fireworks downtown yet," said Sarah Slater, Indianapolis.

Gathering on a blanket and playing cards, everyone here is excited for the fireworks show and the celebrations throughout the day.

"Fireworks and, I guess, the hat," said Alex Morin, pointing to the plastic fire hat on his head.

"The hat especially," added Susie Basinger.

"I'm celebrating when you split off," joked Andy Slater, here from the UK.

"We came to party! Nothing like a summer outdoor concert. We're having a great time," said Tonya Hill, Indianapolis.

Hill and her friends came ready to rock out and enjoy the band.

"Toy Factory baby! Toy Factory. That's family, they performed at my 50th birthday. It's our cousins and we're here to have a good time!" Hill said.

"We follow Toy Factory everywhere they go. We love the band, they are amazing. It's gonna be a good night," said Leondra Radford, Indianapolis.

And after the show?

"The fireworks are good, too," Hill said. "But we came to party."

Everyone here helping mark a memorable first Fourth Fest downtown.