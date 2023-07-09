Eiteljorg Museum holds 'sensory-friendly day'

The museum hosted a similar event around Christmas the last few years, but this is a first for the summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — A special event at the Eiteljorg Museum Sunday welcomed people who might not typically enjoy a visit.

The museum hosted a "sensory-friendly day" allowing adults and children with sensory sensitivities to enjoy exhibits.

(Note: The video attached is a previous 13News story about the museum's newly reimagined Native American Galleries)

The Eiteljorg previously hosted a similar event around Christmas the last few years, but this is a first for the summer.

"We wanted people to feel safe, no matter how you wanted to experience this museum to come into this space, so we created these spaces that are specifically for those people," said Elizabeth Bostelman, manager of public programs. "We're slowly changing that culture so that, you know, they can feel comfortable coming any time of the year."

The museum offers sensory bags to guests who might need them. It includes special items, like a framed painting with different textures for people to touch.