IndyRent program temporarily pauses again

Since 2020, the city has distributed $199.5 million in IndyRent funds to 68,127 approved applicants.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyRent program has announced it will stop taking applications temporarily. This is being done to guarantee the necessary funds are available to service all current applicants.

At noon on Monday, June 26, the organization closed its application portal and notes that anyone who sends an application prior to the noon deadline will still have their application processed.

"For this program year, we were already starting with a smaller allocation than we’ve had in previous years, so we need to put a pause on it to make sure that we can get through all the applications that are already submitted and be able to review those," said Melissa Benton, the community development officer at John Boner Neighborhood Centers.

The John Boner Neighborhood Centers oversees the program in partnership with the city. They said the program started during the pandemic with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and then relaunched last April to focus on eviction prevention.

IndyRent requires anyone submitting an application to include an eviction case number, which has been policy since July 2022.

"The city is actively looking for funds so the program can continue. I think everybody recognizes the necessity of it," Benton said.

Housing advocates say this temporary pause will impact hundreds of Indianapolis renters, especially as rent prices soar.

A recent study from Prosperity Indiana found full-time Hoosiers now need to earn at least $19 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at a fair market rent.

"People are working, but they are simply not making enough," said Amy Nelson, the executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. "We need programs like this to help those folks who just need some temporary assistance."

Nelson said rental assistance is limited with few options. She suggests calling 211 or reaching out to a community center, church, or your township trustee’s office. You can also apply for free legal assistance here.

Despite the temporary pause on applications, the city of Indianapolis will continue to provide free legal and rental assistance to tenants facing evictions from their homes.