An online survey will gather responses from the public through Feb. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can weigh in on a discussion about the future of Indianapolis parks.

IndyParks is developing a comprehensive master plan for their facilities and events. It's an update to a similar process undertaken in 2017.

The public can share input through a community survey. There's also a youth survey.

The feedback will be used to help determine what's next when it comes to park amenities, programming and maintenance.

The surveys are up here until Feb. 28

