IndyParks offers Spring Break activities for the entire family

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for fun events for your family during Spring Break? Indianapolis Parks and Recreation may have the answer.

IndyParks is offering many activity options.

There's a Spring Break Camp for kids 9 to 14, where they can play sports and take advantage of some fun activities. That's happening at Bethel Park through Thursday.

And at the Garfield Park Arts Center, there's art classrooms that are open to kids of all ages. That's going on through April 1.

Learn more about IndyParks and all that they have to offer by clicking here.

