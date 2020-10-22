IndyHumane 'Mutt Strutt' hits fundraising goal despite challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — Good news from IndyHumane!
The shelter's popular "Mutt Strut" still hit its fundraising goals despite holding a virtual event instead of one in person.
They held the virtual event on their social media pages, raising $245,000.
That's equal to what they made last year, which was one of their best fundraisers ever.
“The funds raised through Mutt Strut each year are incredibly important to our shelter. When we decided to move to a virtual event we knew we would have to get innovative with methods to interact with our community and supporters,” said David Horth, IndyHumane CEO. “These resources are critical to sustain the medical, behavior, foster, and rescue programs we provide to homeless animals, not to mention the operation costs of the shelter. I’m grateful for the dedication of the IndyHumane team and volunteers for their creative solutions to make the event happen, and I’m deeply appreciative to our sponsors and participants who stuck with us in a time of need.”
On average, IndyHumane takes in approximately 300 animals per month. In 2019, the nonprofit shelter placed 3,800 animals into loving forever homes.