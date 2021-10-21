IndyHumane hosting 18th annual 'Mutt Strut' Saturday at Victory Field

The 1.2-mile walk starts around 10:30 a.m. and will go along the outside of the stadium, around the White River and downtown area.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane's 18th annual "Mutt Strut" is happening at a new location this year.

The nonprofit organization's largest fundraiser is taking place at Victory Field Saturday, Oct. 23 after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration and vendor booths open at 8:30 a.m., and opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m.

The 1.2-mile walk starts around 10:30 a.m. and will go along the outside of the stadium, around the White River and downtown area.

Attendees can enjoy pet-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a festival atmosphere of local retailers, sponsors, and vendors.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the annual family-friendly event with or without a pet.

Mutt Strut helps IndyHumane take in and care for animals, implement programming, provide medical care, and find cats and dogs their forever home.

Participants fundraise for IndyHumane, and the top individual fundraiser and their pet are recognized as Top Dog for the following year. The 2021 Top Dog is Sonny, who was adopted from IndyHumane in 2019.

IndyHumane serves approximately 15,000 animals annually, from adoption services to low-cost vaccinations to life-saving surgeries.

Click here to pre-register.