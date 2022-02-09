Sit, stay and watch as central Indiana puppies play in this year's Puppy Bowl

Sit down and grab a treat because this year's Puppy Bowl features dogs from central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — It seemed impossible, but believe it- the cutest day in sports just got cuter.

That's right, this year's Puppy Bowl just got a little better and Hoosiers now have a stake in the game.

IndyHumane was selected as one of 67 animal organizations across 33 states to participate in the Puppy Bowl. The central Indiana-based animal shelter is the only organization from Indiana included in this year's event.

“IndyHumane is proud to be featured in this year’s Puppy Bowl,” said David Horth, CEO of IndyHumane. “The Puppy Bowl is very well known, and only a handful of organizations are selected each year so it’s a big honor. We hope this encourages families and individuals to check out IndyHumane when they are considering a pet.”

As if this wasn't treat enough, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are returning this year to host and also coach. Coach Martha will try to lead Team Ruff to victory and Coach Snoop will be the top dog of Team Fluff.

The tail-waggin' good time will air at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 ahead of Super Bowl LVI. You can watch it on Animal Planet and Discovery+.

Sunday is a big day in live sports. Not only do we have the Puppy Bowl, but the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl will both be live on Channel 13 on Sunday.

If you're wondering what NBC's schedule is for Super Bowl Sunday, look no further.

Here's what you can expect on Channel 13 on Sunday, Feb. 13:

8 a.m.: 2022 Winter Olympics

Noon: NFL Films “Road to the Super Bowl”

1 p.m.: Super Bowl Pregame Show

6:30 p.m.: Super Bowl kickoff

10:45 p.m.: Winter Olympics Primetime

12 a.m.: Late Local News (West coast will remain with Olympics)