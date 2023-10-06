IndyGo to offer free bus rides on Election Day

IndyGo will bring the fare-free service on both fixed routes and IndyGo Access services.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo will offer free bus rides on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for Election Day in an effort to make it easier for Hoosiers to get to the polls.

"Every citizen has the right to vote. Now, IndyGo wants to make sure everyone has the RIDE to vote this Election Day," the company said in a statement.

The free bus rides were made possible by an AARP Indiana partnership with the IndyGo Foundation.