IndyGo offering sign-on bonus to combat bus driver shortage

The bonus will be paid starting after the first 90 days of employment in increments of $1,000 quarterly, as long as the employee does not have any write-ups.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is hoping a signing bonus will help combat its ongoing driver shortage.

The state's largest public transportation provider is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for those who are hired to become a bus driver or mechanic.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on changes to IndyGo bus routes due to a shortage of drivers.)

According to IndyGo, candidates must specifically apply for a coach operator or mechanic position to receive the incentive.

The bonus will be paid starting after the first 90 days of employment in increments of $1,000 quarterly for a total of $3,000, as long as the employee does not have any write-ups.

Click here to apply. The signing bonus offer ends Dec. 31.

