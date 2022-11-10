IndyGo seeking community input on proposed changes

IndyGo is proposing route changes on the west side that could have a big impact on riders.

INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses know a key part of success in staffing is making sure workers have reliable transportation.

IndyGo is proposing route changes on the west side that could have a big impact on workers.

On Tuesday, IndyGo hosted the first of several meetings to get feedback.



The current plans call for some routes to be eliminated. IndyGo says the changes will dramatically lower wait times for most riders.



The service gets many Hoosiers from Point A to Point B. But soon, segments of some routes could be eliminated, like stops on parts of 38th Street stretching to Lafayette Road.

"It'll affect me because it ain't gonna be no more routes right there," said Carla Howard.

Howard and her sister, Carletta Satterfield, say the reduction in routes would create a challenge.

"You gotta do what you gotta do to get to where you have to go, so I'm a have to catch a lift," Satterfield said.

Part of IndyGo's plan also calls calls for consolidating some routes. A 5-year plan to add three rapid transit routes that was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Some riders said they would welcome the changes if things can be improved.

"If they can get the time a little bit faster, that would be better and lengthen the time a little earlier so you can get to where you want to go because they stop running at a certain amount of time," said Ronnie Arnold.

It's something IndyGo heard from other riders and answered. Other changes include plans for faster service, service earlier in the morning and later at night and more frequent service in most locations. But some passengers may have to walk a few blocks farther to reach their route.

"It's a challenge because if you have to go somewhere so far to get where you need to go to come down five or six blocks just to catch the bus," Howard said.

If IndyGo does eliminate the route on parts of 38th Street, riders like Howard say she'll have to find other options to get around.

"I'll walk or I'll have my brother or somebody come pick me up, so that's the only choice I got right now," she said.