IndyGo plans to expand fleet, build garage with $33 million federal grant

INDIANAPOLIS — The state's largest public transportation provider is getting a big grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

IndyGo plans to use the $33 million to expand with a new garage at its east campus headquarters.

The new building will allow them to store more vehicles while expanding its fleet, which is part of its Marion County transit plan.

The new facility will also help IndyGo grow their maintenance and operations resources.

IndyGo is one of nine agencies in the nation to receive the more than $30 million grants from the USDOT program.