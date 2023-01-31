IndyGo announces permanent return of program offering free health services from mobile clinic

The company's "Wellness in Transit" program, in partnership with Gennesaret Free Clinics, is returning to the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo announced Tuesday the permanent return of a program that will offer free health care services from a mobile medical clinic in downtown Indianapolis.

The company's "Wellness in Transit" program, in partnership with Gennesaret Free Clinics, is returning to the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 Washington St.

The mobile medical clinic will be held Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., providing free services regardless of health insurance status.

During a six-month pilot of the program last year, the mobile clinic cared for 124 patients, presented 90 prescriptions and gifted 100 pairs of shoes, IndyGo said.