IndyGo announces permanent return of program offering free health services from mobile clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo announced Tuesday the permanent return of a program that will offer free health care services from a mobile medical clinic in downtown Indianapolis.
The company's "Wellness in Transit" program, in partnership with Gennesaret Free Clinics, is returning to the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, located at 201 Washington St.
The mobile medical clinic will be held Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., providing free services regardless of health insurance status.
During a six-month pilot of the program last year, the mobile clinic cared for 124 patients, presented 90 prescriptions and gifted 100 pairs of shoes, IndyGo said.
“Wellness in Transit is about making sure our riders, along with all Marion County residents, have access to essential resources that positively affect their health and overall well-being,” IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said in a statement. “The program’s pilot period proved how impactful these services are for our community."