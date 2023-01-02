IndyGo offering free rides Saturday for Transit Equity Day

Transit Equity Day is celebrated each year on Feb. 4 to mark the birthday of Rosa Parks.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can catch a free ride on an IndyGo bus Saturday in honor of a civil rights icon.

IndyGo riders can ride for free on Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. The holiday is celebrated on the birthday of Rosa Parks, the activist most well-known for refusing to give up her seat and move to the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.

Parks was born on Feb. 4, 1913.

“We believe access to transportation is as essential as access to electricity and clean water. Transit connects people to jobs, healthcare, education and to each other. That’s why we’re proud to sponsor this important day," said IndyGo Foundation executive director Emily Meaux

The free rides are available on fixed routes and the IndyGo Access paratransit service. IndyGo has route schedules and maps on their website to help you plan your trip.