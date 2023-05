Ride IndyGo? Your route may have changed from a driver shortage

Twelve IndyGo bus routes will be impacted by changes starting next month.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is rolling out major service adjustments this June due to driver shortages and to better align with its future service plan.

“We need to hire a minimum of about 100 drivers to get the service to where we want it to be and need it to be,” said IndyGo spokesperson Carrie Black.

Routes 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 26, 28, 31, 38, 55, and 902 will be affected. Route 56 will be added as a new one.

“That means we are going to be changing the routes a little bit, where maybe one piece of the route will go away but then maybe another route will pick that up,” Black said.

Routes undergoing temporary frequency changes:

Route 11 – 60-minute frequency to 90 minutes.

Route 26 – 45-minute frequency to 30 minutes.

Route 38 – 30-minute frequency to 60 minutes.

Route 902 – 30-minute frequency to 45 minutes.

Routes undergoing alignment changes:

Route 2 – From downtown, Route 2 will travel Delaware to Fort Wayne to 10th Street to College Avenue, continuing up College Avenue to East 38th Street before turning south on Orchard Avenue and back to 34th Street. Route 2 will be extended to IndyGo’s East Campus, located at 9503 E. 33rd St.





Routes 12 and 13 – Routes 12 and 13 will be consolidated and renamed Route 13. Segments of both existing routes will be removed as part of this consolidation.

Route 16 – As part of the restructuring of service in southeast Indy, Route 16 will no longer serve several segments in this quadrant of the city. Service along Main Street and Emerson Avenue will be picked up by the new Route 56.





Route 26 – Also as part of the restructuring of the service in southeast Indy, this crosstown route will be realigned to provide a faster, more direct route between the Community Justice Complex and the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. The 45-minute frequency during the week will change to 30 minutes. On weekends, frequency will be 1 hour 15 minutes. While portions of the service along this route are going away, the Route 16 realignment will cover the southeast portion of Route 26 from Troy Avenue to Thompson Road.





Route 28 – A small segment of Route 28 will be removed to mitigate the safety concerns that exist when traveling along Spring Mill Road between 64th Street and Kessler Boulevard during weather events. No new stops will be created along 64th or Meridian streets, however.





Route 31 – This route will now end at Greenwood Park Mall instead of Community South Hospital. Riders can still access the hospital on inbound trips from County Line Road.





Route 38 – In addition to the change in frequency, the segment of Route 38 that travels along Massachusetts Avenue today will be removed. Instead, Route 38 will travel along 10th Street and Fort Wayne Avenue to and from downtown.





Routes 14, 55, and 56 – Due to low ridership, routes 14 and 55 will be consolidated to create the new Route 56. Route 56 will take over Route 16’s service traveling to downtown Indy and servicing downtown Beech Grove along Main Street.

You can find turn-by-turn descriptions of the changes and maps here.

If you have questions about these changes, IndyGo representatives are holding three events: