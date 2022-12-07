IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown

The stolen SUV was found later in Illinois, and a driver was arrested on unrelated charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.

The woman was waiting inside the SUV when a man jumped into the driver's side seat and took off, police said.

The woman was able to escape when the man stopped the SUV a few blocks away.

Beth Murray, an IndyGo bus driver, was driving the red line route and came across the woman on the side of the road crying.

The woman asked Murray for help. Murray called police and took the woman to the IndyGo Downtown Transit Center on East Washington Street where she was reunited with her sister and connected with police.

The stolen SUV was later found in Illinois and the driver was arrested on unrelated charges

Police don't know if the driver arrested in Illinois was the same person who stole the SUV in Indianapolis.

Police are reminding people not to leave their cars running, even with people inside.