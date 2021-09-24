Staffing issues prompting IndyGo schedule adjustments

Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, 15 bus routes will change their operating times.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo announced route changes Thursday, citing "unprecedented staffing challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." The temporary route adjustments are designed to improve service reliability and help minimize adverse impact on riders and staff.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, 15 bus routes will change their operating times, making less frequent runs. The effected routes are 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

Routes 2 and 86 will transition from a 30-minute frequency to a one-hour frequency Monday through Saturday.

Routes 12 and 13 will transition from a one-hour to two-hour frequency Monday through Friday.

All other routes listed above will maintain their current frequency throughout the day but will not provide high frequency service during the rush hour windows between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

IndyGo hopes smaller adjustments in frequency can provide more reliable service for riders.

Updated schedules will be available online and in print starting the week of Oct. 10.