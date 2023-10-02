IndyGo reminds riders of route changes, schedule adjustments beginning this weekend

The company is encouraging riders to check the new schedules at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center or online.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders of several changes to routes and schedules that will begin this weekend.

As part of the changes, three routes (3, 6, and 34) will experience routing changes, while eight others (2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902) will experience timing changes.

The changes begin Sunday, Feb. 12, and full details on the changes for each route can be found at this link.

"These changes move the agency closer to implementing its network redesign, which was first shared in 2016 in response to a decades-long public outreach and engagement process," IndyGo said in a statement announcing the changes.

The changes were approved by the IndyGo Board of Directors in November 2022 after community meetings and other public outreach efforts, the company said.

IndyGo is encouraging riders to check the new schedules at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center or online.