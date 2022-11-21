IndyGo announces free rides and Thanksgiving holiday schedule

The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the Access service.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day.

The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door.

Regular fares will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.

As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and routes.

The Customer Care Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Click here for more on the holiday hours.

IndyGo will also offer fare-free service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve after 8 p.m.

