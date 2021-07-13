IndyGo adds 24 electric hybrid buses to fleet

The buses use a system that improves fuel consumption by up to 25 percent and reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo added 24 electric hybrid buses to its fleet. The buses are thanks to a partnership with Allison Transmission, Cummins and GILLIG.

“Given the constant evolution, high capital expenses associated with charging infrastructure and other quality and reliability concerns, many transit properties across the country are struggling to implement fully electric solutions for their fleets. The Allison eGen Flex is a viable, reliable option that allows fleets to protect the environment and improve ridership experience right now,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “We are proud to deliver this revolutionary solution to IndyGo right here in Indianapolis.”

By 2022, three of IndyGo's buses will have full electric operation for up to 10 miles. Those buses will be able to operate with the engines off while loading and unloading.

IndyGo has a goal to become a clean or near-zero emission fleet.