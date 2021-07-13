IndyGo adds 24 electric hybrid buses to fleet

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo added 24 electric hybrid buses to its fleet. The buses are thanks to a partnership with Allison Transmission, Cummins and GILLIG.
The buses use a system that improves fuel consumption by up to 25 percent and reduces carbon dioxide emissions.
“Given the constant evolution, high capital expenses associated with charging infrastructure and other quality and reliability concerns, many transit properties across the country are struggling to implement fully electric solutions for their fleets. The Allison eGen Flex is a viable, reliable option that allows fleets to protect the environment and improve ridership experience right now,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “We are proud to deliver this revolutionary solution to IndyGo right here in Indianapolis.”
By 2022, three of IndyGo's buses will have full electric operation for up to 10 miles. Those buses will be able to operate with the engines off while loading and unloading.
IndyGo has a goal to become a clean or near-zero emission fleet.
What other people are reading:
- Indiana Court of Appeals orders state to resume federal unemployment benefits
- Funeral service set for Tuesday for Terre Haute officer killed in the line of duty
- 2 dead in 6th Indianapolis shooting since Monday night
- Little girl calls 911 for ice cream looking for her 'pa pa' who died from COVID-19 just months before
- IU suspends Acacia fraternity from campus after investigation
- Hamilton County addresses areas with low vaccination rates
- Lawsuit seeks $150M from Indiana online schools fraud claims
- Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell sentenced to 2 years of probation after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment, other charges