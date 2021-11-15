IndyGo to add pathogen removing filtration system to all buses

The systems will be able to remove pathogens, allergens and odors using filtration and a UVC lighting system.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo partnered with Lumin-Air to add air filtration and cleaning systems to all its buses.

The systems will be able to remove pathogens, allergens and odors using filtration and a UVC lighting system. The installation includes the paratransit buses. IndyGo will be the first transit agency to install the systems on its entire fleet.

"Rider safety is our number one priority and Lumin-Air will help us take that commitment to the next level," said Inez Evans, IndyGo president and CEO.

Installation of the filtration systems in the entire fleet should be completed in the coming months.

This latest announcement is just one of the improvements IndyGo has announced in recent months.

In July, IndyGo announced the addition of 24 electric hybrid buses to the fleet and three fully electric buses to be added in 2022.

IndyGo announced in August it will get an $81 million grant to help with the construction of the Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The 15.2-mile line will run through an area in Indianapolis that is densely populated with low-income and no-car households. The bus line will help get people to work, school, health care facilities and connect downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.

The line will extend and replace much of the existing Route 39 bus service.

The total cost of the project is $162 million with half of the cost now being covered by the grant.

The Purple Line will include nearly 10 miles of new bus lanes, 18 new stations and 15 more 60-foot electric buses.