Speedway Surprise: IndyCar drivers give special 'thank you' to fans

The surprise was a secret, but neighbors got a few hints and lined the street early.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the 33 IndyCar drivers competing on Sunday surprised the town of Speedway with a special parade on Main Street Saturday morning.

On top of that, drivers also went to homes of longtime race fans and ticket holders to deliver special gifts.

“I had a friend of mine message me on Facebook and said, ‘You may want to be on Main Street tomorrow around 11,’” said Brieanna Quinn, who came with her parents.

Quinn grew up watching the race since her parents live less than a mile from the track. This year they will be watching from home but are happy IMS did something extra for the town.

“It is amazing. We talked about it last night if they can do something like this and to see it come to fruition is great,” Steve Quinn said.

For those fans that weren’t on Main Street, the drivers made a detour to surprise them at their homes.

Suzy Peverill, who lives across the street from the track, was shocked to find the Borg-Warner Trophy sitting in her driveway.

She was even more shocked when IMS President Doug Boles and 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud showed up at her house. Minutes later, runner-up Alexander Rossi pulled up.

“I don’t know why I am so blessed today but apparently I am,” Peverill said.

Boles said this is a "thank you" to the fans and neighbors because without them, the Indy 500 wouldn’t be possible.

“The way you guys celebrate and the way you welcome people in our community, it is what makes the Indy 500 so special,” Boles said.

A different Indy 500 this year with new traditions and memories.