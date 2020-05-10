Indy woman creates well-being app for Black women

Katara McCarty said the "Exhale" app allowed her to create a space for Black people to lead meditation sessions.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has created a self-care app specifically for Black women.

Katara McCarty said recent events like protests and moments of racial injustice can sometimes be a lot to bear for people of color.

"We started seeing Ahmaud Arbery videos, Breonna Taylor, and then George Floyd," McCarty said. "Those videos went viral and just the amount of grief and pain and stress that I was feeling — and that I could feel collectively with the Black community — was so massive."

The app is called "Exhale." Inside, there are meditations, life talks and guided breathings.