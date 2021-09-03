Indy Winter Farmers Market relocating to near northwest side

Indianapolis' largest winter farmers market is moving to the AMP in the 16 Tech Innovation District.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Winter Farmers Market is returning for its 13th season in a new location.

Indianapolis' largest winter farmers market is moving to the AMP in the 16 Tech Innovation District on the city's near northwest side. It was previously held at the Circle City Industrial Complex.

The winter market will take place every Saturday in November through April from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 40,000-square foot artisan marketplace and food hall.

Interested farmers, vendors and small businesses can click here to apply to be part of the Indy Winter Farmers Market.

The winter market, which is hosted by local nonprofit organization Growing Places Indy, has provided a place for Indiana's sustainably-minded family farms and food producers to sell products throughout the fall and winter since 2008, improving the community's year-round access to fresh, local food.

The Indy Winter Farmers Market is also bringing back the Triple-Match SNAP Program, which allows shoppers to turn $20 into $60 of fresh food and produce. Made possible by donors, community partners, and individuals, the program provides any individual who swipes their SNAP card for $20, to receive an additional $20 of market tokens and $20 of Fresh Bucks checks. The first $20 can be spent on any SNAP-eligible item, and the additional $20 of Fresh Bucks can be spent on produce.

“As we move into the 13th season of the Indy Winters Farmers Market, and our second season during this worldwide health crisis, it is critical that we continue to provide our communities with access to fresh and local food,” said Victoria Beaty, executive director of Growing Places Indy. “During the 2020-2021 IWFM season, we saw a 100% increase in SNAP transactions — further reiterating that along with retail outlets, farmers markets serve as an essential role within our communities."