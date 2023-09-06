Racing adventure returns to downtown for 2023 Indy Ultimate

The adventure presented by the Indianapolis Foundation will start for the first wave of participants at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — One popular race and downtown Indy adventure is returning to the Circle City.

The Indy Ultimate will take walkers, joggers and runners through the city's iconic venues and landmarks Saturday, Sept. 9.

The adventure presented by the Indianapolis Foundation will start for the first wave of participants at 8 a.m., with all other groups of 100 starting every five minutes until 9:30 a.m.

While attendees will be able to take in views from the best of downtown Indy, they will also be able to do other activities like running the bases at Victory Field.

Changing from the last few years of the event, participants will not be able to run across Lucas Oil Stadium field, where the Colts will play the Jaguars Sunday, due to scheduling conflicts.

Tickets for the race cost $35 and can be purchased here. Participants will need to pickup their packet outlining the course and other information Friday at Sun King Brewery from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration and/or packet pickup will not be available the day of the race. Registration will end at midnight Thursday, Sept. 7.