Indy teen taking part in Moderna vaccine study

INDIANAPOLIS — While COVID-19 vaccines roll out to adults across the country, there's another huge effort underway to make sure they are safe for children.

Currently, none of the vaccines are authorized for persons under the age of 16.

At the very least, coronavirus has been disruptive to everyone's life. It's something acutely felt by 13-year-old Maria Beck.

“School, athletics, friends, like anything. It was just not the best time,” said Beck.

So when the opportunity presented itself to be part of the solution, Beck jumped at the chance.

“I mean, I heard the word 'vaccine' and I immediately just sort of fell in,” said Beck.

She is one of about 3,000 people in a youth study of the Moderna vaccine and how it responds to people aged 12-17.

Her mother suggested the trial after hearing about it from a friend.

“I looked it up and I just Googled it and I found a news article about it which had a phone number. I called on a Monday and we went the next Monday,” said Joanne Kehoe.

Last week, Beck got her second shot at the Velocity Clinical Research lab in Cincinnati.

Beck's may be a vaccine or a placebo, but she says she did notice a bit of a change after the second shot.

“My head sort of hurt, my throat sort of felt dry, my arm did feel a little bit hurt,” Beck said.

But vaccine or not, she’s just proud to help.

“I feel like me putting my impact and help on that by testing it out really helped and I just felt like I was just helping,” said Beck.