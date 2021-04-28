x
Man in critical condition after single-vehicle accident on Indy's south side

The incident happened Wednesday around 1 a.m. at the Shelby Street and East Stop 12 Road intersection.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a single-vehicle accident on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Shelby Street and East Stop 12 Road around 1 a.m. about a car that was on fire.

Police were later told a man was able to get out of the vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.

Indianapolis firefighters and medics both assisted at the scene.

