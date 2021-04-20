Indy Snow Force to treat roads overnight Tuesday

A partial shift of drivers — consisting of 38 trucks — will pre-treat the roadways and slick spots beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is calling out its Snow Force drivers to treat roadways Tuesday night for the potential of accumulation.

There will be second shift crews available if the forecast changes.

According to the Live Doppler 13 team, most areas along and north of I-70 get a slushy dusting to 1", with areas of 2"-3" possible within heavier bursts that are expected to develop.

Indy DPW will also have a forestry crew on standby in case of any damage from trees due to wind gusts. An issue can be reported by calling the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622. If the call center is closed, the caller must press "2" to be connected with Indy DPW.