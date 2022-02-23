x
Indy Snow Force to hit the streets as winter storm approaches central Indiana

Indy DPW said it anticipates that crews will remain on the roadways through at least Friday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will deploy its Snow Force crews beginning Wednesday afternoon in advance of a multi-day winter storm system.

Indy DPW said it anticipates that crews will work multiple 12-hour shifts, treating streets with de-icing material or plowing accumulation, through at least Friday afternoon.

The first wave of the storm is expected to arrive Wednesday evening, with the second likely to have a significant impact on the Thursday evening commute. Snow, freezing rain and sleet are all possible for parts of the state.

If a roadway is impassible due to downed tree limbs or a traffic signal is malfunctioning, DPW said residents should contact the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer mapping tool will be activated during the weather system. Residents can use the tool to monitor where crews have recently plowed snow or treated roadways.

