Indy Snow Force to hit the streets Thursday as temperatures drop during winter weather system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will deploy its Snow Force crews on Thursday as temperatures drop during winter weather system.

Crews will hit the streets beginning at 11 a.m. to treat major and secondary streets against potentially icy conditions.

High winds are expected to continue throughout Thursday, with the chance of freezing rain and sleet in the Indianapolis metro area. Indy DPW said Snow Force drivers will be strategic in deploying ice-melting material in order to prevent it from being washed away by heavy rainfall.

DPW said stormwater, forestry and traffic signal crews will be available to address issues related to heavy winds or high water. Anyone who finds a roadway impassable to due high water or a downed tree limb is asked to contact the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622.

Residents can help reduce the potential for flooding by proactively checking storm drains, inlets, driveway culverts and cross pipes to remove trash and yard debris.