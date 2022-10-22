Indy Scream Park makeup artist shares her tricks for Halloween

Costume experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks that anyone can do at home.

ANDERSON, Ind. — If you're looking for some inspiration for this year's Halloween costumes, the experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks and treats that anyone can do at home.

Head makeup artist Jodi Morgan and her team apply the makeup for around 150 actors every night and they get it done in just over two hours.

So they have tricks.

Makeup wheels can be used for any character and costume using greens and yellows for bruising. "We start with a darker color," said Morgan. "When you use some of the product, they have a higher pigment. So, you go very little by little."

Morgan said fake blood, labeled "Fresh Scab," works very well. "This stuff dries exactly the way I have it right here, and it will stay that way until they wash it off with hot water. So, there you go," Morgan said. "The only product like it on the market. There's some other jelly products from other companies, but this is our magic."

Morgan uses liquid latex or eyelash glue to create wounds. She recommends applying a layer of latex, then a layer of face tissue and add color from the color wheel and fake blood with a stipple sponge for a realistic-looking wound. "You can always add more, but it's hard to take it off and start over especially as you are getting lots and lots of layers on. So, start with less, add more as needed," said Morgan.

She said when all else fails, the internet and YouTube are a gold mine for ideas and looks.

For kids with limited attention spans, Morgan recommends avoiding anything too detailed. Stay away from the mirror until you're all done.

To remove the makeup, use baby wipes, soap and water.