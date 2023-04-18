Indy restaurant has license suspended by health department over 'critical violations'

Public health officials suspended Little India restaurant's food license after receiving a complaint Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Little India Restaurant near 52nd and College had to turn away guests Tuesday night.

The Marion County Public Health Department suspended the restaurant's food license after receiving a complaint earlier in the day. They said restaurant had critical violations, like rodent activity and the presence of sewage.

In a statement, the Marion County Public Health Department told 13News:

"Suspending the food license means that the critical food safety violations observed by the inspector were enough of a threat to public health to take this action. We will take various factors into consideration when doing this. In addition to the evidence of rodent activity throughout the establishment, sewage is a particular problem that is unhealthy."

13News spoke with the owner of The Little India Restaurant who declined to go on camera but said reports of rodent activity and sewage in the restaurant were blown way out of proportion, although he did say the building has a plumbing problem that they are getting fixed Tuesday night.