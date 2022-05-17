Alex Newell, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars to perform at 2022 Indy Pride Festival

Indy Pride Festival, presented by Salesforce, will be held Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Historic Military Park at White River State Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Pride Festival, presented by Salesforce, is back in-person for the first time since 2019.

The event celebrating Indy's LGBTQIA+ community will be held Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Historic Military Park at White River State Park.

There will be three stages of entertainment at this year's festival, ranging from DJs, drag shows, music performances, family entertainment and more.

Here is this year's lineup of entertainers on the main stage:

Alex Newell, actor ("Glee," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") and singer ("Kill the Lights")

Blair St. Clair, Indianapolis native and "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant

Manila Luzon, "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant

Bebe Zahara Benet, "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant

Crystal Waters, house and dance music singer ("Gypsy Woman," "100% Pure Love," "Destination Calabria")

Pepper MaShay, Muncie native, and soul, house and dance music singer ("Something to Feel," "Happiness")

The Aces, indie pop band ("Stuck," "Volcanic Love")

Jax Anderson, indie pop musician ("Good Day," "Heal")

Madison Rose, pop singer ("Iconic," "Technicolor")

Zee Machine, pop singer ("Running on Empty," "If You Were My Boyfriend")

The festival will be preceded by the 2022 Indy Pride Parade, presented by Delta Faucet Company, which will take place on Mass Ave. from 10 a.m. to noon.

The main entrance to the Indy Pride Festival will be off New York Street, between North Blackford and North West streets. No coolers and outside food/beverages are allowed at the festival.

Indy Pride is partnering with Gate Ten Events and Parking for the parade and festival. Parking passes can be purchased in advance, where a shuttle will take people to the parade, from the parade to the festival, and from the festival back to their vehicle at the lot.

Click here to buy tickets for the Indy Pride Festival. Advance tickets start at $7, with a $1.25 service fee, but there are discounts for groups of 10 and 20. VIP tickets are also available, which includes access to dedicated VIP entrances, VIP area, VIP bars and luxury bathrooms.