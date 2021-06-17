Indy Pride executive director resigning, search begins for new leader

According to a release, Chris Handberg is stepping down due to developments in his professional career.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Handberg has resigned as Executive Director of Indy Pride effective June 30. The announcement Thursday was put out by the board of directors, which said the decision came due to developments in Handberg's professional career.

Handberg will serve as a consultant to Indy Pride as the organization looks for a new executive director.

“I have truly been privileged to work alongside the most dedicated, passionate, and selfless people I have ever met,'' Handberg said. “When I started, Indy Pride wanted to move beyond being ‘just a festival’ to an organization that provides meaningful engagement with its community, establishes strong partnerships with organizations, and has a foundation to better the lives of LGBTQ+ people across Indiana. I believe we have seen major growth and accomplished those goals. I am ready to have a personal shift of focus and remain excited to see what is next for Indy Pride.”

The Indy Pride Festival was virtual this year and just wrapped up this past weekend. Some 35,000 people attended.

“We owe much of Indy Pride’s success to the outstanding leadership of Chris Handberg,” said Tanner Alexander, Board President. “As the Board and I plan for the future, we want to listen to our community to learn how Indy Pride can continue to be the best resource for LGBTQ+ folx. We will continue to program and host the stellar events and activities we are known for, and we are excited to use this time of transition to listen to the community. We are working on identifying the role Indy Pride should play in the community, how we can best serve people moving forward, and we are looking forward to gaining new perspectives. Expect those conversations later this summer and fall.”

Indy Pride is already discussing the position with multiple candidates and will select and interim executive director, according to the release.