Indy Pride career fair back in person at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week

Nearly 90 inclusive employers from central Indiana will present a variety of career opportunities at the annual career fair.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week.

The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Nearly 90 inclusive employers from central Indiana will present a variety of career opportunities to participants, Indy Pride said. Attendees are encouraged to bring paper copies of their resume to share with prospective employers.

There is complimentary parking in the Virginia Avenue garage next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with street parking also available around the event.