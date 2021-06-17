Summer meal program returning to Indy Parks

No registration is necessary, and meals are completely free to all children 18 years old and younger.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is continuing its summer meal program, which provides free meals to children and families across Indianapolis.

No registration is necessary, and meals are completely free to all children 18 years old and younger.

In 2020, Indy Parks served more than 274,000 total meals to families in Marion County, of which more than a third were served in the summer months.

Free meals will be provided at the following sites:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.): Monday-Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Christian Park (4200 E. English Ave.): Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ellenberger Park (5301 E. St. Clair St.): Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park (1616 E. 25th St.): Monday-Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Garfield Park (2345 Pagoda Drive): Monday-Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Krannert Park (605 S. High School Road): Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Municipal Gardens (1831 Lafayette Road): Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pride Park (1129 S. Vanderman St.): Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Riverside Park (2420 E. Riverside Drive): Monday-Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

Thatcher Park (4649 W. Vermont St.): Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Park (3130 E. 30th St.): Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Watkins Park (2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.): Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Village Park (6510 E. 25th St.): Monday-Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Click here to see the list of mobile serving sites.