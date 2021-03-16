Indy Parks announces summer job openings, pool locations

Jobs start between $10 and $15 per hour — well above the $7.25 minimum wage.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced it's hiring for more than 200 summer job positions for youth age 16 and older.

The summer job openings include positions like lifeguards, day camp counselors and cashiers. All jobs start between $10 and $15 per hour — well above the $7.25 minimum wage.

"When you work for our parks department, you are given a chance to make a meaningful and positive difference in our community while earning a paycheck," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a release. "We hope the best, brightest, and most hardworking residents of our city choose to apply. Over the challenges of the last year, few public amenities have been as beloved as our parks."

Lifeguard applicants will have access to Thatcher Park Pool, located at 4649 W. Vermont St., on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. to practice their swimming. Park staff will help give tips on lifeguard requirements.

"If a major corporation moved to Indianapolis and announced plans to hire 200 people at $10-to-$15 an hour, that would make headlines, and our Indy Parks does that every year," said City-County Councilor Jessica McCormick.

Indy Parks also announced which pool locations will be open to the public this summer. Last year, only five of the city's 18 pools opened because of the pandemic.

This year, 10 pools will be open:

Bethel Park

Brookside Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Gustafson Park

Indy Island/Raymond Park

Krannert Park (outdoor)

Northwestway Park

Riverside Park

Thatcher Park