x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

60 concerts, 4 movies included in Indy Parks summer series

The series begins Saturday, May 22 at Holliday Park with Huckleberry Funk with Allison Victoria at 7 p.m.
Credit: phpetrunina14 - stock.adobe.com
People watching a movie in a city park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Evening entertainment is returning to Indy Parks this summer.

Indy Parks' Summer Concert and Movie Series will include 60 concerts and four movies at six parks from May through August.

The family-friendly movies — "Aladdin," "Moana," "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" and "Wall-E" — will be shown at the multi-purpose field west of the Garfield Parks Arts Center on the city's near south side.

RELATED: Here are the Indianapolis public pools that will be open this summer

RELATED: Council expands smoking ban to include parks

The series begins Saturday, May 22 at Holliday Park with Huckleberry Funk with Allison Victoria at 7 p.m.

Most of the events are free to attend.

Masks will be required at the shows, and people are asked to practice social distancing.

Click here to see the full schedule.

What other people are reading: