60 concerts, 4 movies included in Indy Parks summer series

INDIANAPOLIS — Evening entertainment is returning to Indy Parks this summer.
Indy Parks' Summer Concert and Movie Series will include 60 concerts and four movies at six parks from May through August.
The family-friendly movies — "Aladdin," "Moana," "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" and "Wall-E" — will be shown at the multi-purpose field west of the Garfield Parks Arts Center on the city's near south side.
The series begins Saturday, May 22 at Holliday Park with Huckleberry Funk with Allison Victoria at 7 p.m.
Most of the events are free to attend.
Masks will be required at the shows, and people are asked to practice social distancing.
Click here to see the full schedule.
What other people are reading:
- Family travels from Kenya to Riley Hospital for Children for life-altering procedure
- More $1,400 stimulus checks sent. Here's who's getting them.
- IU Health releases findings after external review of Black doctor who died of COVID-19
- Gas prices on the rise in Indiana, but not because of pipeline shutdown
- Avon school administrators apologizing for quote in high school yearbook