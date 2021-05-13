60 concerts, 4 movies included in Indy Parks summer series

The series begins Saturday, May 22 at Holliday Park with Huckleberry Funk with Allison Victoria at 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Evening entertainment is returning to Indy Parks this summer.

Indy Parks' Summer Concert and Movie Series will include 60 concerts and four movies at six parks from May through August.

The family-friendly movies — "Aladdin," "Moana," "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" and "Wall-E" — will be shown at the multi-purpose field west of the Garfield Parks Arts Center on the city's near south side.

The series begins Saturday, May 22 at Holliday Park with Huckleberry Funk with Allison Victoria at 7 p.m.

Most of the events are free to attend.

Masks will be required at the shows, and people are asked to practice social distancing.

